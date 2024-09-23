© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Monday 9/23/24: Winter weather forecast, Ojibwe-dubbed Star Wars, harvest season is upon us!

Published September 23, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn what Milwaukee’s warmer-than-usual summer could mean for this winter. Then, we speak with the local voice actor featured in an Ojibwe dubbing of Star Wars: A New Hope. Plus, gardening season isn’t over yet! We visit Alice’s Garden to see what’s growing there this time of the season.

Guests:

Lake Effect