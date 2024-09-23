Monday 9/23/24: Winter weather forecast, Ojibwe-dubbed Star Wars, harvest season is upon us!
Today on Lake Effect, we learn what Milwaukee’s warmer-than-usual summer could mean for this winter. Then, we speak with the local voice actor featured in an Ojibwe dubbing of Star Wars: A New Hope. Plus, gardening season isn’t over yet! We visit Alice’s Garden to see what’s growing there this time of the season.
Guests:
- Cameron Miller, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan, Wisconsin
- JR Ross, editor at Wispolitics
- Niigaanii-Animikii Inini, language-culture coordinator of the Red Cliff Nation and voice actor for Red Leader in Star Wars (Anangon Miigaading): A New Hope
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice's Garden and the Fondy Food Center