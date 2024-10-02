© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 10/2/24: FAFSA delays, population changes, Milwaukee Comedy Festival

Published October 2, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how FAFSA delays have impacted local students. Then, we look at how Milwaukee’s population has changed and learn how it could impact the presidential election. Plus, we tell you about the annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival going on this week.

Guests:

