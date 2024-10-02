Wednesday 10/2/24: FAFSA delays, population changes, Milwaukee Comedy Festival
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how FAFSA delays have impacted local students. Then, we look at how Milwaukee’s population has changed and learn how it could impact the presidential election. Plus, we tell you about the annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival going on this week.
Guests:
- Marco Morrison, executive director of College Possible Wisconsin
- John Johnson, research fellow at Marquette Law School's Lubar Center
- Matt Kemple, founder and producer of the Milwaukee Comedy Festival
- Tea Krulos, local writer