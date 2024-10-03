Thursday 10/3/24: North Avenue past and present, Milwaukee County budget
Today on Lake Effect, we explore the history and landmarks along North Avenue to help understand how it became what it is today. Then, we speak with the lead organizer of Metcalfe Park about how they’re supporting neighborhood investment and revitalization along North Avenue. Plus, we examine the Milwaukee County budget, and one program facing an uncertain future.
Guests:
- John Gurda, Milwaukee historian
- Melody McCurtis, deputy director of Metcalfe Park Community Bridges
- Anna Lardinois, founder of Gothic Milwaukee