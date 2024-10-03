© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Thursday 10/3/24: North Avenue past and present, Milwaukee County budget

Published October 3, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we explore the history and landmarks along North Avenue to help understand how it became what it is today. Then, we speak with the lead organizer of Metcalfe Park about how they’re supporting neighborhood investment and revitalization along North Avenue. Plus, we examine the Milwaukee County budget, and one program facing an uncertain future.

Guests:

Lake Effect