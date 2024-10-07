© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Monday 10/7/24: Election clerks combatting misinformation, 'Alice in Dairyland'

Published October 7, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with two election clerks about how they are preparing for the November election and how they are combatting misinformation. Then, we meet Wisconsin’s 77th Alice in Dairyland and learn how she helps promote the state’s agriculture industry. Plus, we visit the MKE Outdoor Indoor Exchange to learn about their second-hand business model.

Guests:

