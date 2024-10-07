Monday 10/7/24: Election clerks combatting misinformation, 'Alice in Dairyland'
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with two election clerks about how they are preparing for the November election and how they are combatting misinformation. Then, we meet Wisconsin’s 77th Alice in Dairyland and learn how she helps promote the state’s agriculture industry. Plus, we visit the MKE Outdoor Indoor Exchange to learn about their second-hand business model.
Guests:
- Catherine Roeske, municipal clerk in Oak Creek
- Sandy Kulik, village administrator/clerk in Hales Corners
- Halei Heinzel, Wisconsin’s 77th Alice in Dairyland
- John Cameron, owner of the MKE Outdoor Indoor Exchange