Tuesday 10/8/2024: Undecided voters, three generations of Latina organizers, Milwaukee Badgers
Today on Lake Effect, we talk to undecided Wisconsin voters about their concerns ahead of the presidential election. Then, we hear from three generations of Latina organizers about why they are working to uplift their community. Plus, a local nutrition educator shares advice to stay healthy in a new book. We close by remembering the Milwaukee Badgers, one of the first pro football teams.
Guests:
- Susie Kundrat, clinical professor emerita at UW-Milwaukee and the owner of Eat, Move, Groove
- Matthew Prigge, local historian and librarian