Here's why some local voters are still undecided

We're less than a month away from the presidential election and there are still some people who don't know who they'll vote for or if they'll vote at all. According to a recent Marquette Law School poll, 6% of Wisconsin voter are still undecided.

We talked to three Milwaukee-area voters and asked them about their thoughts on the upcoming election, the candidates and what matters most to them.

Tynnetta Jackson is an on-air radio host in Milwaukee who wants to see more conversations about saving Social Security and senior benefits. She also wants to see an end to Israel's bombardment in Gaza and thinks both parties are enabling it. When it comes to how both Democrats and Republicans are campaigning, Jackson said she is ready for the "nasty" political ads to end.

"I'm tired of the political ads and we know that's the season of people, each candidate tearing each other down, the candidates tearing each other down," she says. "I want candidates to talk more about what [they're] going to do. what is the plan?"

Jackson says while she's undecided, she won't be voting for Kamala Harris or Donald Trump. While she's thinking about which third-party candidate to vote for she worries what consequences it could be.

"That is where I'm torn because I know that I do not want Trump in office, I know that," Jackson says. "I know that if ... he gets the majority [vote] we'll be living under a dictatorship, and I do not want that kind of environment, society where he's coming after everyone ... who voted against him."

Ken Dortzbach from Brookfield isn't overly enthusiastic about either candidate.

"When it comes to the two candidates, I mean, I'm not really in love with either candidate," says Dortzbach. "So, from that standpoint, it's a little bit up in the air. There's not a candidate that I'm particularly super excited about. And I think a lot of people feel that way, frankly."

Dortzbach says his main issue for the election is the economy and hearing policy specifics from all candidates.

For Ron Jansen of Milwaukee, he says his vote is all about dignity.

"Right now, what I would tell people is that I'm a one issue voter in this election and that issue is ending the genocide in Gaza and stopping the spread of war into other countries like Lebanon," Jansen says.

Jansen who has voted for Democrats over the past two presidential cycles says he's tired of being given flawed candidates and having to vote for the lesser of two evils.

"I've watched Biden drag the whole country right in a slow and terrifying manner and now we see the result of that in this next election," Jansen says.