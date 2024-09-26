SEIU national president talks voter outreach in Milwaukee & union support in the presidential race

Get-out-the-vote (GOTV) efforts have started in Wisconsin. One of the largest may be that run by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), which represents 7,000 workers in the state. The union’s international president, April Verrett, spoke last weekend at a pre-canvassing rally at the Milwaukee Area Technical College, attended by a few hundred SEIU members from Wisconsin and Illinois.

Later, Verrett, a Chicago native, told WUWM’s Chuck Quirmbach why she believes the Wisconsin vote in the presidential election and other races is important to working people.

The SEIU said it represents two million U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico workers.

