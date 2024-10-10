Thursday 10/10/24: Latinx LGBTQ activism, treating pancreatic cancer, upcoming Halloween events
Today on Lake Effect, a Latinx LGTBQ activist talks about her work in Milwaukee. Then, we speak with a local surgeon who is working to further research and treatment of pancreatic cancer. Plus, we tell you about Old World Wisconsin’s Halloween events happening this month.
Guests:
- Carmen Alicia Murguia, local journalist and activist
- Roger Caplinger, retired vice president of medical health and safety for the Milwaukee Brewers
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
- Maria Cominskey, general manager of experiences at Old World Wisconsin
- Jill Capicchioni, creator of the Riverwest Radio Ghost Walk