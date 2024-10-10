© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 10/10/24: Latinx LGBTQ activism, treating pancreatic cancer, upcoming Halloween events

Published October 10, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, a Latinx LGTBQ activist talks about her work in Milwaukee. Then, we speak with a local surgeon who is working to further research and treatment of pancreatic cancer. Plus, we tell you about Old World Wisconsin’s Halloween events happening this month.

Guests:

  • Carmen Alicia Murguia, local journalist and activist
  • Roger Caplinger, retired vice president of medical health and safety for the Milwaukee Brewers
  • Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
  • Maria Cominskey, general manager of experiences at Old World Wisconsin
  • Jill Capicchioni, creator of the Riverwest Radio Ghost Walk
