Monday 10/14/24: Act 31, Ojibwe-dubbed Star Wars, 'Our Precious Corn'
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Act 31 - the legislation that required Wisconsin schools to teach about Native American history, culture and tribal sovereignty. Then, we speak with a local voice actor featured in an Ojibwe dubbing of Star Wars: A New Hope. Plus, we look at a book that explores the significance of corn to the Oneida Nation people.
Guests:
- JP Leary, professor at UW-Green Bay and author of "The Story of Act 31"
- Niigaanii-Animikii Inini, language-culture coordinator of the Red Cliff Nation and voice actor for Red Leader in Star Wars (Anangon Miigaading): A New Hope
- Rebecca Webster, Oneida citizen, corn grower, teacher and author of “Our Precious Corn"
- Dawn Cher Tomae, anthropology curator at the Milwaukee Public Museum