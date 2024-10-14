© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Monday 10/14/24: Act 31, Ojibwe-dubbed Star Wars, 'Our Precious Corn'

Published October 14, 2024 at 11:26 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Act 31 - the legislation that required Wisconsin schools to teach about Native American history, culture and tribal sovereignty. Then, we speak with a local voice actor featured in an Ojibwe dubbing of Star Wars: A New Hope. Plus, we look at a book that explores the significance of corn to the Oneida Nation people.

