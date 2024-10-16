Wednesday 10/16/24: Milwaukee City Attorney, why leaves change, Muslim Film Festival
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with Milwaukee City Attorney Evan Goyke about his goals for the office and how he hopes to improve the city. Then, we learn why leaves change color in fall. Plus, we preview the upcoming Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival at the Oriental Theater. We close with a view of the harvest moon.
Guests:
- Evan Goyke, Milwaukee City Attorney
- Erica Young, professor of biological sciences at the UW-Milwaukee
- Janan Najeeb, president and co-founder of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition