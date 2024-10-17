Thursday 10/17/24: Wisconsin prisons restrict book access, neighborhood combats climate change, 'The Moth Project'
Today on Lake Effect, we learn why people incarcerated at Wisconsin prisons are getting less access to books. Then, we learn how one Milwaukee neighborhood is banding together to try to protect themselves from the effects of climate change. Plus, we tell you about the Moth Project, a music and visual performance coming to Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Mario Koran, investigative reporter at Wisconsin Watch
- Danell Cross, executive director at Metcalfe Park Community Bridges
- Melody McCurtis, deputy director at Metcalfe Park Community Bridges
- Peter Kiesewalter, composer, music director and producer
- Ruth Leitman, director of the documentary “No One Asked You”
- Susan Kerns, filmmaker and co-producer of “No One Asked You”