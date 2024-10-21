Monday 10/21/24: Infrastructure report card, Capitol Notes, Henry Winkler, Black Cross Nurses
Today on Lake Effect, we break down the report card for Wisconsin’s infrastructure. Capitol Notes explores just how tight the race for president is in Wisconsin. We speak with Henry Winkler, the actor best known for his role as The Fonz about his book, "Being Henry." Plus, we learn about the Black Cross Nurses.
Guests:
- Zoey Meyers, engineer at JT Engineering & co-chair of the ASCE Report Card
- JR Ross, WisPolitics
- Henry Winkler, actor, producer, author, all-around legend
- Clayborn & Jamila Benson, Wisconsin Black Historical Society
- Vanessa Johnson, doula at A Miracle Happened