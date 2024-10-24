Thursday 10/24/24: How to vote 101, Milwaukee County budget, cicada magic
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the different ways to vote in Wisconsin and how your vote is protected. Then, we examine the past and future of Milwaukee County’s financial health. Plus, we hear from people who flocked to experience the emergence of periodical cicadas this summer.
Guests:
- Clare Woodall, former director of the Milwaukee Election Commission
- Rob Henken, immediate past president at the Wisconsin Policy Forum