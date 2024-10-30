Lake Effect Immigration Special: Fear is the point

Today on a special edition of Lake Effect, we explore the reality of immigration in Wisconsin. We discuss the state’s immigrant history, and our perception of Latino communities. We look at how losing migrant workers would affect key Wisconsin industries, and how the deportation process currently works. Plus, we explore what the messaging about a mass deportation does to immigrant communities.

Listen • 12:49 Los Angeles Times / Wikimedia Commons Latinos in Wisconsin: A history of othering Although Latino people have lived in Wisconsin nearly as long as it’s been a state, historian Sergio Gonzalez says Latino communities are often seen as being perpetual outsiders. We explore how this perception has impacted views on immigration and the evolution of Wisconsin communities.

Listen • 10:01 Susan Bence / WUWM Immigrants and dairy farms: an essential relationship Without immigrant labor, Wisconsin's agricultural economy would collapse. Despite this dependance on immigrant labor, some will vote to deport them anyway.

Listen • 10:42 Brad / Stock Adobe Milwaukee immigration lawyer explains the deportation process Former President Donald Trump has vowed to deport as many as 20 million people, despite there only being a suspected 11.7 million undocumented immigrants in the country.