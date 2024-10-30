© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Lake Effect Immigration Special: Fear is the point

Published October 30, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT
Delegates hold up signs that say "Mass Deportations Now!" during the Republican National Convention Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee.
Paul Sancya
/
AP
Delegates hold up signs that say "Mass Deportations Now!" during the Republican National Convention Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee.

Today on a special edition of Lake Effect, we explore the reality of immigration in Wisconsin. We discuss the state’s immigrant history, and our perception of Latino communities. We look at how losing migrant workers would affect key Wisconsin industries, and how the deportation process currently works. Plus, we explore what the messaging about a mass deportation does to immigrant communities.

Mexican workers await legal employment in the United States in Mexicali, Mexico.
Los Angeles Times
/
Wikimedia Commons
Latinos in Wisconsin: A history of othering
Although Latino people have lived in Wisconsin nearly as long as it’s been a state, historian Sergio Gonzalez says Latino communities are often seen as being perpetual outsiders. We explore how this perception has impacted views on immigration and the evolution of Wisconsin communities.
The Wedeberg family milks up to 80 cows depending on the time of year. They hope to operate sustainably - being good to the earth and making a living - for another century.
Susan Bence
/
WUWM
Immigrants and dairy farms: an essential relationship
Without immigrant labor, Wisconsin's agricultural economy would collapse. Despite this dependance on immigrant labor, some will vote to deport them anyway.
Brad
/
Stock Adobe
Milwaukee immigration lawyer explains the deportation process
Former President Donald Trump has vowed to deport as many as 20 million people, despite there only being a suspected 11.7 million undocumented immigrants in the country.
Christine Neumann-Ortiz of Voces de la Frontera speaks at a 2022 news conference at Milwaukee City Hall in supporting of ending Title 42, a program allowing the U.S. government to reject migrants on the basis of containing COVID-19.
Chuck Quirmbach
/
WUWM
Driver's licenses: a practical way to avoid deportation
Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera Action, says allowing migrants to get driver's licenses would help limit deportations and tamp down on fear.

