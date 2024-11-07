Thursday 11/7/24: President as person and institution, Milwaukee Betty Award
Today on Lake Effect, we examine how presidential rhetoric can impact how we view the office as an institution – or as an individual. Then, we talk to a Wisconsin dairy farmer about what a mass deportation would mean for those who rely on immigrant workers. Plus, we speak with Mariana Rodriguez who was honored with a Betty Award for her work in supporting victims of domestic violence.
Guests:
- Kathy Cramer, author of "The Politics of Resentment" and a political science professor at UW-Madison
- Allison Prasch, associate professor of rhetoric, politics and culture at UW-Madison
- John Rosenow, dairy farmer and owner of Rosenhome Dairy and Cowsmo Compost in Cochrane, Wisconsin
- Mariana Rodriguez, founder and director of the Latina Resource Center at United Migrant Opportunity Services