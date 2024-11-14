Thursday 11/14/24: New DA, midcentury organizing, are we all haters?
Today on Lake Effect, we talk with Milwaukee County’s new district attorney, Kent Lovern. We hear from two Milwaukee-area election clerks about how things went for them on election day. Then, we learn how urban renewal projects in northern cities ignited community organizing in cities like Milwaukee. Plus, our new season of Bubbler Talk kicks off with a question about the people and culture in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Kent Lovern, district attorney-elect of Milwaukee County
- Derek Handley, assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee and author of "Struggle for the City"