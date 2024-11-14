© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Kent Lovern, Milwaukee County's next district attorney, discusses his priorities

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Teran Powell
Published November 14, 2024 at 12:47 PM CST
Kent Lovern has served as the Milwaukee County Chief Deputy District Attorney for 17 years. He'll take over the office's District Attorney in January 2025.
Teran Powell
/
WUWM
Kent Lovern has been elected to serve as the next Milwaukee County district attorney. Lovern has been a prosecutor in Milwaukee County for almost 27 years, including nearly 17 years as chief deputy district attorney.

He ran unopposed in the general election and will take office on Jan. 6, 2025.

WUWM’s race and ethnicity reporter Teran Powell spoke with Lovern after his election win about some of his priorities when he takes leadership of the office and the type of district attorney he hopes to be for the county.
