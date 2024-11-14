Kent Lovern, Milwaukee County's next district attorney, discusses his priorities

Kent Lovern has been elected to serve as the next Milwaukee County district attorney. Lovern has been a prosecutor in Milwaukee County for almost 27 years, including nearly 17 years as chief deputy district attorney.

He ran unopposed in the general election and will take office on Jan. 6, 2025.

WUWM’s race and ethnicity reporter Teran Powell spoke with Lovern after his election win about some of his priorities when he takes leadership of the office and the type of district attorney he hopes to be for the county.