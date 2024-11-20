Thursday 11/21/24: Road updates, Chirp Chat, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, the latest episode of Bubbler Talk delves into the history of two Milwaukee neighborhoods. We learn how to care for birds this winter in a new episode of Chirp Chat. Plus we learn about efforts to simplify the reentry process from prison.
Guests:
- Steve Hoff, project manager for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation
- Toby Seegert, regional conservation specialist for the Zoological Society of Milwaukee
- Adam Procell, a reentry strategist working with Partners in Hope, Paradigm Shyft and Home to Stay