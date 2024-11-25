Monday 11/25/24: Lead poisoning in deer, Bob Reitman reflects
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from advocates who want more people to know about the risks of lead poisoning in harvested deer. Then our Books and Beyond series explores the impact of Milwaukee Public Library’s entrepreneur-in-residence. Plus, we share a special conversation with radio host Bob Reitman, who reflects on his time at WUWM in honor of our 60th birthday.
Guests:
- Susan Davidson, physician at Dean/SSM Health
- Kristina Gomez, library services manager for the business and technology department at Milwaukee Public Library
- Eli Rivera, co-founder and CEO of The Way Out