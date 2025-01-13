Monday 1/13/25: Bipartisanship hopes, top research of 2024, 'The Last Repair Shop'
Today on Lake Effect, the state Democratic Assembly Minority Leader shares why she's hopeful for more bipartisanship in the legislature. Then, we explore the Wisconsin Policy Forum’s top findings from 2024 – including how home prices are out-pacing wage increases in the state. Plus, we speak with a Wisconsin producer of the Oscar-winning documentary short film “The Last Repair Shop.”
Guests:
- Greta Neubauer, Democratic state representative from Racine and the Assembly Minority Leader
- Mark Sommerhauser, communications director for the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Josh Rosenberg, EVP of production at Breakwater Studios and producer of “The Last Repair Shop”