Tuesday 1/14/25: Mapping landlords, silent book club, 2024's astronomy events

Published January 14, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a tool that empowers Milwaukee renters. Then, we learn how Milwaukee’s Silent Book Club provides readers a chance to get together. Plus, our astronomy contributor joins us to reflect on 2024 events at the Manfred Olson Planetarium – including the solar eclipse.

Guests:

