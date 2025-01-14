Tuesday 1/14/25: Mapping landlords, silent book club, 2024's astronomy events
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a tool that empowers Milwaukee renters. Then, we learn how Milwaukee’s Silent Book Club provides readers a chance to get together. Plus, our astronomy contributor joins us to reflect on 2024 events at the Manfred Olson Planetarium – including the solar eclipse.
Guests:
- John Johnson, research fellow at Marquette Law School's Lubar Center
- Jackie Q. Carter, director of Port Milwaukee
- Jean Creighton, director of the Manfred Olson Planetarium at UW-Milwaukee
- Stacy DeKeyser, author of “How to Catch a Polar Bear”