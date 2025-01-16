Thursday 1/16/25: The Domes reimagined, eco-friendly surfboards, pull tabs
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about the Domes Reimagined Project and what updates are coming to the horticultural hub. Then we meet a Milwaukeean who created and shaped a surfboard made of entirely eco-friendly materials. Plus, we find out how pull tabs ended up in so many Wisconsin bars.
Guests:
- Christa Beall Diefenbach, executive director of Friends of the Domes
- Ken Cole, founder of Greenhouse Surfboards
- Tea Krulos, freelance writer