Tuesday 2/11/25: USAID freeze in Wisconsin, Black History Month movies, a local Bad Bunny collab
Today on Lake Effect, we explore the impact of the Trump Administration’s USAID freeze on work being done here in Wisconsin. Then, from historical to horror - we share movies to watch in honor of Black History Month. Plus, we hear from a U-W professor who teamed up with rapper Bad Bunny on his latest album which spotlights Puerto Rican history.
Guests:
- Till Bruett, senior director at DAI
- Ty Williams, Black Lens programmer for Milwaukee Film
- Jorell Meléndez-Badillo, assistant professor of history at UW-Madison and author of "Puerto Rico: A National History"