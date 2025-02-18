Tuesday 2/18/25: Gender-affirming care in Wisconsin, Thin Ice, MKE Rec's new director
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how gender-affirming care for transgender youth faces an uncertain future under the Trump administration. Then, our Thin Ice series explores how snowshoe hares are affected by warming winters. Plus, we meet Milwaukee Recreation’s new director.
Guests:
- Phoebe Petrovic, reporter at Wisconsin Watch
- Benjamin Zuckerberg, professor at UW-Madison in the department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology
- Jonathan Pauli, professor at UW-Madison in the department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology
- Brian Litzsey, senior director at Milwaukee Recreation
- Brooke Maroldi, artist and filmmaker behind "Death of a Corner Drugstore"