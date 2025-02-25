Tuesday 2/25/25: Black Birth Collection, Unity Awards, Live at Lake Effect
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from people who support pregnant people of color in the Milwaukee-area and learn why that support is so necessary. Then, we hear from some of the Milwaukeeans honored with Milwaukee Magazine’s Unity Awards. We explore what sitting all day does to our bodies, and how to prevent the negative effects. Plus, our Live at Lake Effect music series features Milwaukee’s own Buffalo Nichols.
Guests:
- Paisley Lucas, founder of Moo’d
- Whitney Bingham, director of weRise’s doula program and owner of Selfish Evolution
- Shanna Franklin, member of Maternally Strong
- Haley King, owner of After Birth
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center
- Mary Joy Hickey, executive director of Girls Rock MKE
- Damian Buchman, founder of The Ability Center
- Ann Swartz, professor in the department of kinesiology at UW-Milwaukee
- Buffalo Nichols, musician