Lake Effect

Tuesday 2/25/25: Black Birth Collection, Unity Awards, Live at Lake Effect

Published February 25, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we hear from people who support pregnant people of color in the Milwaukee-area and learn why that support is so necessary. Then, we hear from some of the Milwaukeeans honored with Milwaukee Magazine’s Unity Awards. We explore what sitting all day does to our bodies, and how to prevent the negative effects. Plus, our Live at Lake Effect music series features Milwaukee’s own Buffalo Nichols.

Guests:

Lake Effect