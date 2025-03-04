© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Tuesday 3/4/25: Brady lists, deportation in schools, tracking overdoses

Published March 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with a local journalist investigating Brady lists, which track police officers accused of misconduct. Then, a Milwaukee Public Schools teacher shares how she’s comforting children afraid of deportations and how she’s helping families. Plus, we learn about a new tool that’s tracking overdoses in Milwaukee County and learn how it could be useful.

Guests:

  • Ashley Luthern, investigative reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  • Alondra Garcia, Milwaukee teacher
  • Dr. Ben Weston, chief health policy advisor for Milwaukee County
  • Ira Madison III, cultural critic, TV writer, and host of “Keep It
