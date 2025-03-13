Thursday 3/13/25: Milwaukee School Board, Act 10, Birth to 3 Program, Local Altoid tin artist, Bubbler Talk

Today on Lake Effect, we learn what the Milwaukee School Board does. We hear some of the latest episode of Swing State of the Union, which looks at the impact of Act 10 in Wisconsin. We learn how the Milwaukee County Birth to 3 Program can help parents and caretakers when extra support is needed. We meet a local artist whose series using Altoid tins to depict Milwaukee landscapes caught attention. Plus, in the newest Bubbler Talk we learn about mining around the Milwaukee River.

