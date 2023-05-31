Birth to 3 Program serves and supports young children in Milwaukee

Raising children comes with many challenges, and if people are in need of extra support particularly with developmental care, The Milwaukee County Birth to 3 Program is a local resource.

The Birth to 3 Program serves infants and toddlers as an early intervention program to address developmental delays and disabilities. By working in partnership with family and caretakers, the goal is to enhance a child’s development with the help of educators, therapists, and service coordinators.

Samantha Cortez, the Birth to 3 Program Coordinator for Milwaukee County and Crystal Vang, Milwaukee County’s Birth to 3 liaison explain how the program helps make a difference in the lives of young children and their families.

Every child develops at their own pace but there are milestones in development that every child should meet. If parents and caretakers notice that those milestones aren't met, the program can help. "Research suggests that the brains development is the most adaptable in the first three years of life. So, early intervention services can change a child's developmental path," says Vang.

She continues, "We can't emphasize strongly enough how important it is for early diagnosis and intervention so that we can help the family in any way with this process."

Anyone with any questions about their child's development is encouraged to reach out. "Parents know their child the best and it's OK to ask for help. And we are not here to judge families ... we work individualized with that child and that family," says Cortez.

She notes the first step to get involved is to call the Birth to 3 referral line — (414) 289-6799 — to start working with the program to start assessing a child's needs. This can range in areas such as special education, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and more. Eligibility is based on a 25% delay in one or more areas of development, a diagnosed condition that is likely to result in a developmental delay or atypical (unusual) development that is likely to affect overall development.

The Birth to 3 Program has several services available at no cost to families that have a child who is eligible or may be eligible, and children will not be denied services because families are unable to pay.

You can find additional information about the program and answers to frequently asked questions here. The program's referral line is 414-289-6799 or our can email birth_to_threedsd@milwaukeecountywi.gov or fax to 414-289-8564.

If you are looking to meet with other families facing similar experiences or challenges, the Birth to 3 Program runs "Thursdays Together" from June 29 - August 17 from 4-6pm to gain support with the Parenting Network and Milwaukee County Birth to 3 Program.