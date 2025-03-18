Tuesday 3/18/25: Persecution at home and abroad, Wisconsin Whey, Live at Lake Effect
Today on Lake Effect, we explore what people in the U.S. can learn from other nations, to meet the current political moment. Then, we speak with the Mineral Point business owners behind the book, "Wisconsin Whey: Cheesemaking in the Driftless." Plus we have the latest Live at Lake Effect episode featuring the Celtic ensemble "Solas."
Guests:
- Carine Kaneza Nantulya, Africa deputy director and strategic planning advisor with Human Rights Watch
- Nicole Bujewski, founder of The Book Kitchen
- Keith Burrows, co-owner of Republic of Letters Books
- Kristen Mitchell, owner of Little Creek Press
- Solas, Celtic ensemble