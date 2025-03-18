© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Tuesday 3/18/25: Persecution at home and abroad, Wisconsin Whey, Live at Lake Effect

Published March 18, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we explore what people in the U.S. can learn from other nations, to meet the current political moment. Then, we speak with the Mineral Point business owners behind the book, "Wisconsin Whey: Cheesemaking in the Driftless." Plus we have the latest Live at Lake Effect episode featuring the Celtic ensemble "Solas."

Guests:

Lake Effect