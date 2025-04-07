Monday 4/7/25: Capitol Notes, Musician Ani DiFranco, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, 'Hundreds of Beavers'
Today on Lake Effect, Capitol Notes explores whether the Wisconsin Supreme Court is likely to order changes to the state’s Congressional districts. Folk artist Ani DiFranco joins us as she kicks off her tour here in Milwaukee. We learn about the mission of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Plus, we talk to the filmmakers behind “Hundreds of Beavers” a modern, silent, slapstick comedy.
Guests:
- JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics
- Ani DiFranco, folk singer-songwriter
- Mike Cheslik, director, editor & producer of “Hundreds of Beavers”
- Ryland Brickson Cole Tews, lead actor, writer & producer of "Hundreds of Beavers"
- Sarah Grammer, director of Osher Lifelong Learning Institute
- Greg Jenks, president of Osher Lifelong Learning Institute advisory board