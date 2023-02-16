Osher Lifelong Learning Institute serves education enthusiasts in Milwaukee

There are many people who possess a passion for learning well after their time in traditional learning or higher education environments. Fortunately for learners in Milwaukee, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute through the UW-Milwaukee School of Continuing Education provides many opportunities for members to learn and satisfy their thirst for knowledge with classes, interest groups, local tours and travel learning opportunities.

Osher Institute / Osher Institute Students participating in a painting class through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute

Osher’s learning community began here in Milwaukee in 1982 and is specifically for adults 50 years of age and older. It’s open to people from all educational backgrounds who have a desire to learn.

Grammer, who's been the director of Osher since July of last year, notes the program has three major concentrations consisting of in-person and hybrid classes, the "Go Explore" community destination learning opportunities, and out-of-state travel trips. The participants get to learn and expand their knowledge and understanding void of the pressure of tests and examinations.

"Here you really get to choose from the topics that you're really interested in in a nice, compact 75-minute lecture," notes advisory board president, member, and volunteer Greg Jenks. "We have everything from music, to history, to literature, to science ... so there's really something for everyone which was what really what attracted the organization to me."

Osher Institute / Osher Institute Students participating in a music class at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute

Grammer, says she was attracted to this role when she learned about the quality of the courses offered and the history of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.

"Four decades going from an all-volunteer senior guild to today — a membership organization with well over 1,200 members, offering classes five days a week in person and online — it was just a great opportunity to be involved in something that's well developed, well run, and growing," she says.

A large contributing factor that allows the organization to operate in this capacity is an endowment from the Bernard Osher Foundation that offsets the cost per class and helps keep membership costs affordable. Typical membership is $45 for the year and prorates to $30 for the spring semester according to Grammer.

While speaking on the Institution's community impact Jenks says, "We attract lifelong learners, good caring people. And so the ability to meet new friends and [to] engage with new people at my 'advanced age' is very exciting to work with them and find some meaning."