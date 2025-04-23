Wednesday 4/23/25: BlueGreen Alliance, Chirp Chat, should cats be outdoors?
Today on Lake Effect, in our Earth Week series we examine how marginalized people in Milwaukee are impacted by climate change. Then, we explore the wonders of warbler season in a new episode of Chirp Chat. Plus, we look at whether cats should be allowed outdoors and how to manage their adventurous aspirations.
Guests:
- Richard Diaz, water infrastructure field manager with BlueGreen Alliance
- Zoe Finney, creative lead at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center
- Ashley Abramson, local writer
- John Cameron, owner of the MKE Outdoor Indoor Exchange