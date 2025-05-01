Thursday 5/1/25: Cinco de Mayo on Cesar Chavez Drive, Film Fest documentaries, Zine Fest
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how the Cesar Chavez BID is planning this year’s Cinco de Mayo celebration differently. Then, we tell you about a documentary showing at the Milwaukee Film Fest about Italian cookbook writer, Marcella Hazan. Plus, we look at this April’s Zine Fest held at Milwaukee’s Central Library.
Guests:
- Sinai Mendoza, executive director of the Cesar Chavez BID
- Sean Kafer, program director of docUWM and director of "Brady Street: Portrait of a Neighborhood"
- Peter Miller, director of "Marcella"