© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Thursday 5/1/25: Cinco de Mayo on Cesar Chavez Drive, Film Fest documentaries, Zine Fest

Published May 1, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how the Cesar Chavez BID is planning this year’s Cinco de Mayo celebration differently. Then, we tell you about a documentary showing at the Milwaukee Film Fest about Italian cookbook writer, Marcella Hazan. Plus, we look at this April’s Zine Fest held at Milwaukee’s Central Library.

Guests:

Lake Effect