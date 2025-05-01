Cesar Chavez BID to hold Cinco de Mayo street festival and market

Cinco de Mayo is a day when Mexican-Americans celebrate their heritage. Here in Milwaukee, that can mean a lot of things: parties, fireworks and some less-than desirable driving. Generally the festivities take place on the city’s south side, where Milwaukee’s Latino community is concentrated. Cesar Chavez drive has often been the center of activity.

Sinai Mendoza, executive director to the Cesar Chavez Business Improvement District describes past festivities like this, "In the last couple of years, we've had a group of people coming out celebrating, driving their cars around the street with their flags. Unfortunately, it hasn't been as organized as it should be, right? There has been no organization really putting these groups together and allowing for the space for healthy and safe celebrations to happen."

Courtesy of Cesar Chavez Bid

Mendoza says the biggest concern is reckless driving and pedestrian safety. She says, "If you ask [people] they'll say it's chaotic, but it is also a way that people are looking to celebrate and embrace their identity."

So this year, the Cesar Chavez BID has organized a street festival and market to celebrate the holiday in a safe way by blocking off the street with vendors and activities for people of all ages and opportunities to interact with longstanding local businesses.

On Sundaym, May 4, around 50 vendors and food trucks will fill part of Cesar Chavez Drive. There will also be dozens of community groups offering resources, including things like kids summer activities and events. There will be exhibitions, performances and dance and celebrating Mexican-American heritage and culture.

"What we've done as a BID in my last year or so is organize spaces where people can still embrace their identity, right, whether it is Latinidad, you're Mexicaness, whatever that is we want to make sure that people are seen and that they're having spaces that are controlled and they can have fun, right, show a different way of of having fun. We don't need to be driving around the streets up and down, putting other individuals at risk. But maybe we can just gather together, have a bunch of activities for our children," Mendoza expresses.

