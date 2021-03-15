-
An art exhibit exploring what it means to be Latinx in the United States, opened Friday at Latino Arts, Inc. on Milwaukee’s south side. It’s called…
-
Latinos in the United States and in Latin America comprise many races: like white, Black, Asian and Indigenous. This summer, after the police killing of…
-
The 2020 presidential race highlighted just how diverse Latino voters are and just how important by playing a key role in helping Democrat Joe Biden…
-
For four years, Milwaukee journalist Georgia Pabst and media producer Ralph Pabst worked to document the Latino community’s impact in Wisconsin. Narrated…
-
In 2020, Latinos became the largest minority voting bloc in the United States. To put that into perspective, a young Latino turns 18 every 30 seconds. And…
-
Milwaukee’s Latino, or Hispanic community has grown to represent an increasingly important segment of the Milwaukee-area’s population at large. In fact,…
-
Candidates and interest groups have been doing all they can for months to try to attract voters to the polls on Tuesday. But there’s one group of people…
-
Camacho's Bar, a watering hole in Milwaukee's Walker’s Point, was the place of reunion for about 15 locals last Friday night. Many were shouting in…
-
For more than a quarter century, Latino Arts, Inc. has been celebrating Latino culture through music and art. From the Mariachi orchestra made up of local…
-
Next spring, a giant mural celebrating the history and culture of Milwaukee’s Latino community will be unveiled on 1st and Mitchell on the city's south…