Thursday 5/15/25: Evolution of citizenship, MPS exit interviews, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we explore how the idea of citizenship has changed throughout Wisconsin and our nation’s history. Then, we examine what Milwaukee Public Schools teachers are telling the district when they retire or leave for a different job. Plus, we hear some new songs from local musicians, with a nostalgic feeling.
Guests:
- Sergio González, assistant professor of history at Marquette University and the author of the books "Strangers No Longer" and "Mexicans in Wisconsin"
- Rory Linnane, education reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record