Tuesday 5/27/25: birthright citizenship check-in, civics 101, Wisconsin State Parks, Live at Lake Effect
Today on Lake Effect, an immigration attorney weighs in on the current challenge to birthright citizenship. We examine the importance of civics education. We highlight some of Wisconsin's state parks to visit this summer. Plus, our latest Live at Lake Effect features Craig Finn, lead singer of the Hold Steady.
Guests:
- Marc Christopher, immigration attorney
- Derek Mosley, director of Marquette University’s Lubar Center
- Alli Watters, Milwaukee freelance writer
- Craig Finn, musician