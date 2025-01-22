Our understanding of civics is incredibly low. How can museums and educators help?

A study from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation found that 70% of Americans would fail a basic civics test, and one in three respondents didn't know there are three branches of government. As political polarization increases, a lack of civic engagement and understanding can lead to distrust in our government.

"I knew it might be high, but 70% is a pretty ridiculous number," says Marquette University’s Lubar Center director Derek Mosley. He notes that there were some score improvements among individuals age 65 and up, but for respondents who were teenagers and young adults, their civic scores are "extraordinarily low."

Civics encompasses everything from history, social studies, political science, and more. "Basically [it's] letting people know how their government works, why it works, what are their rights, what are their responsibilities, which is almost as important as their rights, so that one day they will become better citizens and then hopefully from that knowledge seek to change the world in places where they think they could have an effect," adds Mosley.

Civics is generally taught in schools from kindergarten through high school; however, many factors, including fewer civics teachers and the topic now becoming controversial, have led to public schools teaching less civics. Mosley notes that it’s not just students who lack a deeper understanding of civics — it’s the citizenry itself, too.

"I used to be an elected official and I used to be a part of one of those branches of government —the judicial branch— and I was surprised in my everyday work as someone who was a part of the judiciary, that the other branches of government were not aware that we were a separate branch of government," he says.

To address this alarming statistic, Marquette University’s Lubar Center is holding a discussion to explore how museums can play a role in improving civic education in Wisconsin. "On the Issues: Museums and Civic Education" will be moderated by Mosley as a kickoff to Museum Days. The event features Sarah Koplin, a 7th-grade civics teacher and president of the Wisconsin Council for Social Studies; Keighton Klos, the executive director of the Milton House Museum; and Robert Smith, the Harry G. John Professor of History and director of the Center for Urban Research, Teaching, and Outreach at Marquette University and resident historian for America’s Black Holocaust Museum.

"Museums and educators thought you know if this isn't happening in the schools where can we fit in to educate and fill that gap?" notes Mosley. "We're hoping to get these individuals into the same room and to have these conversations and to brainstorm. We don't have all the answers and we want educators to show up, we want students to show up, we want just community members to show up and to share their views about how can we increase civics education."

Curious of how you would score on basic civics test? Find out here.

"On the Issues: Museums and Civic Education" will be held at Marquette University's Eckstein Hall at 12:25 P.M. on Jan. 22. You can find more information and register for the event here.