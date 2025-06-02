Monday 6/2/25: Capitol Notes, MCTS apprenticeships, Ojibwe Star Wars
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Milwaukee County Transit System’s apprenticeship program for aspiring bus operators and mechanics. Then, in Capitol Notes we explore how Wisconsin’s U.S. Senators are reacting to President Trump’s budget bill. Plus, we hear from one of the voice actors who helped bring to life the Ojibwe language version of Star Wars: A New Hope.
Guests:
- JR Ross, editor at Wispolitics
- Niigaanii-Animikii Inini, language-culture coordinator of the Red Cliff Nation and voice actor for Red Leader in Star Wars (Anangon Miigaading): A New Hope
- Rick D’Amore, owner of "Name that Card," a sports card shop in Milwaukee