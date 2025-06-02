© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Monday 6/2/25: Capitol Notes, MCTS apprenticeships, Ojibwe Star Wars

Published June 2, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Milwaukee County Transit System’s apprenticeship program for aspiring bus operators and mechanics. Then, in Capitol Notes we explore how Wisconsin’s U.S. Senators are reacting to President Trump’s budget bill. Plus, we hear from one of the voice actors who helped bring to life the Ojibwe language version of Star Wars: A New Hope.

Guests:

Lake Effect