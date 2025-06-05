Thursday 6/5/25: PrideFest progress, Next Narrative, bridge to nowhere
Today on Lake Effect, we bring together three queer Black organizers to discuss what progress they would like to see happen in Milwaukee. Then, we learn about a monologue program for Milwaukee high schoolers and meet the most recent winner. Plus, in a new Bubbler Talk we’ll learn how a bridge on Milwaukee’s lakefront is linked to the Indian Community School.
Guests:
- Silver Anderson, winner of the 2025 Next Narrative Monologue Competition
- James Carrington, associate director of engagement for Milwaukee Repertory Theater
- Mercury Stardust, TikTok-er known as the Trans Handy Ma’am