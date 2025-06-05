© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Thursday 6/5/25: PrideFest progress, Next Narrative, bridge to nowhere

Published June 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we bring together three queer Black organizers to discuss what progress they would like to see happen in Milwaukee. Then, we learn about a monologue program for Milwaukee high schoolers and meet the most recent winner. Plus, in a new Bubbler Talk we’ll learn how a bridge on Milwaukee’s lakefront is linked to the Indian Community School.

Guests:

Lake Effect