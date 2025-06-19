© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 6/19/25: Milwaukee's Juneteenth history, Chirp Chat, summer solstice science

Published June 19, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Milwaukee's place in Juneteenth history. Then, we learn about Wisconsin’s state bird – the robin. Next, we learn the science behind the summer solstice, which is this Friday. Plus, we tell you about the Madison musical tradition of Concerts on the Square.

Guests:

