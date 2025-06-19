Thursday 6/19/25: Milwaukee's Juneteenth history, Chirp Chat, summer solstice science
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Milwaukee's place in Juneteenth history. Then, we learn about Wisconsin’s state bird – the robin. Next, we learn the science behind the summer solstice, which is this Friday. Plus, we tell you about the Madison musical tradition of Concerts on the Square.
Guests:
- Dr. Robert Baker, visiting assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee in the African & African Diaspora Studies Department
- Aubrey Fulsaas, environmental educator and the family program’s lead at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center
- Jean Creighton, director of UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
- Joe Loehnis, CEO of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra