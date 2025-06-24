© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 6/24/25: Queer self defense class, JustUs and Books, Vel Phillips legacy, Live at Lake Effect

Published June 24, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we visit a self defense class geared towards queer and transgender people. We meet a local educator using virtual story time to get kids interested in reading. We look at the legacy of Vel Phillips. Plus, our Live at Lake Effect music series goes country with musician and actress Lola Kirke.

Guests:

  • Danette Justus, creator of JustUs and Books
  • Barbara Miner, writer & photographer
  • Lola Kirke, musician & actor
