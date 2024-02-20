Lola Kirke: Live at Lake Effect

"Live at Lake Effect" is a new music series featuring local and nationally touring artists performing in the Lake Effect Surf Shop in Shorewood, Wis.

We brought the Lake Effects together, along with Visionary Studios, to showcase musicians once a month through an interview with the band exclusively on Lake Effect, plus filmed performances. Today we have Lola Kirke hailing from Nashville, Tenn. to bring some original country tunes to the Lake Effect Surf Shop. Performing along with Kirke was Josh Kaler on the pedal steel and electric guitar.

You may already be familiar with Kirke as an actress — she's played many roles in film and television including “Mozart in the Jungle,” “Gone Girl,” and “Winning Time.” However, music has always been a part of her life and her family is full of artists.

"I think my family would've disowned me if I had gotten a 'real job,'" jokes Kirke. Her father Simon Kirke was the drummer for Bad Company and Free, her sister Jemima Kirke is also an actress, and her other sister Domino is also a singer-songwriter.

"It's absolutely inspiring in both negative and positive ways, but I'm very grateful for how I grew up," notes Kirke. "I love my family so much and they're a colorful bunch."

Kirke was born in England and her family moved to New York when she was four. "So I kind of was always fascinated by America because ... it was this new place. So I started listening to a lot more American music rock n roll," she recalls.

There’s something really fun about playing like a half-Jewish cowgirl, which is kind of what I’m doing now in my role as country singer. Lola Kirke

Kirke grew up listening to classic rock largely in part because of her father's work, but that eventually led her to Laurel Canyon, to the The Birds, Grant Parsons, and then to more classic country. Now, Kirke says she feels more inspired by and listens to more contemporary country.

In order to prioritize her music Kirke moved from Los Angeles to Nashville in 2020, which she says has turned out to be a nice change of pace. "I began my career as an actress and I always thought that's what I'd do more of," Kirke admits. "Music was always just such a passion and a hobby. I love listening to music and I always have, but I do find it very empowering to get to write my own roles as a musician, so to speak."

Kirke started her music career with a four-track EP in 2016, followed by her albums Heart Head West and Lady For Sale. Kirke's latest EP Country Curious just came out this month, produced by Elle King and featuring First Aid Kit and Rosanne Cash. To add to the significant country music accomplishments, Kirke also made her Grand Ole Opry debut on Feb. 17.

Kirke admits she never thought she'd be listening to country, so playing this style isn't necessarily nostalgic for her. But Kirke says she's always been inherently drawn to it. "There’s something really fun about playing like a half-Jewish cowgirl, which is kind of what I’m doing now in my role as country singer," she says. "To really make [music] work I've had to put a lot more of my time into it, and I'm having a great time."

1 of 4 — DSC_1487.JPG Lola Kirke performing in the Lake Effect Surf Shop. Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM 2 of 4 — DSC_1484.JPG Josh Kaler and Lola Kirke performing in the Lake Effect Surf Shop. 3 of 4 — DSC_1476.JPG Lola Kirke and Josh Kaler performing in the Lake Effect Surf Shop. Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM 4 of 4 — DSC_1501.JPG Lola Kirke performing in the Lake Effect Surf Shop. Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM

SET LIST



My House (0:15)

(0:15) He Says Y'all (3:11)

(3:11) All My Exes Live in LA (6:15)

MUSICIANS



Lola Kirke, vocals & acoustic guitar

Josh Kaler, pedal steel & electric guitar

