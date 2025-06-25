© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 6/25/25: Outgoing UWM Chancellor, Buc-ee's in Oak Creek, dunes

Published June 25, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, UW-Milwaukee outgoing chancellor Mark Mone talks about his decade on the job and his hopes for the future of the university. We learn about plans to open a Buc-ee's in Oak Creek and why some don't want the convenience store in their community. Plus, tell you about dunes in the Midwest.

Guests:

  • Mark Mone, outgoing chancellor of UW-Milwaukee
  • Charles Usher, travel & culture writer
  • Mary Ellen Malcolm & Bill Malcolm, members of Oak Creek Neighbors United
  • Kevin Revolinski, writer & author
