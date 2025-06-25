Wednesday 6/25/25: Outgoing UWM Chancellor, Buc-ee's in Oak Creek, dunes
Today on Lake Effect, UW-Milwaukee outgoing chancellor Mark Mone talks about his decade on the job and his hopes for the future of the university. We learn about plans to open a Buc-ee's in Oak Creek and why some don't want the convenience store in their community. Plus, tell you about dunes in the Midwest.
Guests:
- Mark Mone, outgoing chancellor of UW-Milwaukee
- Charles Usher, travel & culture writer
- Mary Ellen Malcolm & Bill Malcolm, members of Oak Creek Neighbors United
- Kevin Revolinski, writer & author