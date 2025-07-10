Thursday 7/10/25: Immigration lawyer check in, disaster mitigation and meteorology, famous moons
Today on Lake Effect, the Trump administration has made cuts to the National Weather Service. But disasters like deadly flooding in Texas show the importance of accurate, accessible weather forecasts. Then our astronomy contributor shares the myths behind some of our solar system’s most famous moons. Plus, we go the beach to talk about the science you can find in the sand.
Guests:
- Davorin Odrcic, immigration lawyer
- Paul Roebber, professor emeritus of atmospheric science at UW-Milwaukee
- Tim Halbach, warning coordination meteorologist at Milwaukee’s National Weather Service
- Jean Creighton, director of UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium
- Hannah Wagie, professor of chemistry at Wisconsin Lutheran College