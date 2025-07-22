© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Tuesday 7/22/25: Meet Miss Wisconsin, small business and tariffs, Books and Beyond

Published July 22, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we meet this year’s Miss Wisconsin and learn what it took for her to earn the title. Then, in our economy check-in we learn how a local small business owner is managing the changing tariff landscape. Plus, our latest Books and Beyond series explores the Wisconsin Concert Poster Collection.

