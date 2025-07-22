Tuesday 7/22/25: Meet Miss Wisconsin, small business and tariffs, Books and Beyond
Today on Lake Effect, we meet this year’s Miss Wisconsin and learn what it took for her to earn the title. Then, in our economy check-in we learn how a local small business owner is managing the changing tariff landscape. Plus, our latest Books and Beyond series explores the Wisconsin Concert Poster Collection.
Guests:
- Willow Newell, Miss Wisconsin
- Ryan Faurie, business owner and mother in the Milwaukee area
- Timothy Rush, rare books librarian at Milwaukee Public Library
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
- Walt Chadick, director of programs and external affairs at Yerkes Observatory