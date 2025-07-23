Wednesday 7/23/25: Moms Mental Health Initiative, Domes improvements, Chirp Chat
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how the Moms Mental Health Initiative is working to connect new parents with the right help. Then, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors is about to vote on a funding plan for improvements to the Mitchell Park Domes. We hear what is at stake. Plus, we learn about a new album all about Wisconsin birds in a new episode of Chirp Chat.
Guests:
- Casey White, incoming associate director of the Moms Mental Health Initiative
- Juan Miguel Martinez, 12th-district Milwaukee County Supervisor
- Christa Beall Diefenbach, CEO of the Milwaukee Domes Alliance
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center
- Aaron Grych, songwriter, producer and lead singer for the Madison-based band Quokka