Thursday 7/24/25: Vacant lots as canvas, Great Lakes treasures, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we have a conversation with Milwaukeean Antoine Carter about his long career in leaving things better than he found them. Then we explore the Great Lakes with photographer David Zurick. Plus, in a new Bubbler Talk we learn about a plane crash that happened on Milwaukee’s Jones Island in the 1950s.
Guests:
- Antoine Carter, director of philanthropy at the Milwaukee Public Library Foundation
- David Zurick, photographer and author of “The Third Coast: America’s Great Lakes Shoreline"
- Archer Parquette, managing editor of Milwaukee Magazine