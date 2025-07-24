© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 7/24/25: Vacant lots as canvas, Great Lakes treasures, Bubbler Talk

Published July 24, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we have a conversation with Milwaukeean Antoine Carter about his long career in leaving things better than he found them. Then we explore the Great Lakes with photographer David Zurick. Plus, in a new Bubbler Talk we learn about a plane crash that happened on Milwaukee’s Jones Island in the 1950s.

Guests:

Lake Effect