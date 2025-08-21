© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 8/21/25: Sanctuary in Milwaukee and nationwide, The Queen of My Dreams

Published August 21, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the history of providing sanctuary in the United States and in Wisconsin. Then, two Milwaukee sisters share their experience of changing their immigrations status at the same time. Plus, we speak with the writer and director of “The Queen of My Dreams,” a genre-blending mother-daughter dramedy centered on Bollywood dreams.

Guests:

