Thursday 8/21/25: Sanctuary in Milwaukee and nationwide, The Queen of My Dreams
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the history of providing sanctuary in the United States and in Wisconsin. Then, two Milwaukee sisters share their experience of changing their immigrations status at the same time. Plus, we speak with the writer and director of “The Queen of My Dreams,” a genre-blending mother-daughter dramedy centered on Bollywood dreams.
Guests:
- Sergio González, assistant professor of history at Marquette University and the author of the books "Strangers No Longer" and "Mexicans in Wisconsin"
- Fawzia Mirza, writer and director of the film “The Queen of My Dreams"
- Dannette Justus, founder of JustUs and Books