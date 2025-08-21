Fighting the 'summer reading slide': Dannette Justus shares a favorite book about how to read

As summer comes to an end, many parents are looking to get their kids ready for the school year. Many students experience what’s known as the “summer slide,” a slight regression in skills brought on by months of being outside the classroom. It’s a predicament that Dannette Justus is all too familiar with.

Justus is an educator with Milwaukee Public Schools and the founder of JustUs and Books, a literacy program that introduces kids to new books.

Justus joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to share one of her favorite books all about the best way to read a book.

