Fighting the 'summer reading slide': Dannette Justus shares a favorite book about how to read

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers
Published August 21, 2025 at 9:16 PM CDT

As summer comes to an end, many parents are looking to get their kids ready for the school year. Many students experience what’s known as the “summer slide,” a slight regression in skills brought on by months of being outside the classroom. It’s a predicament that Dannette Justus is all too familiar with.

Justus is an educator with Milwaukee Public Schools and the founder of JustUs and Books, a literacy program that introduces kids to new books.

Justus joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to share one of her favorite books all about the best way to read a book.
Arts & Culture WUWMLake Effect
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
